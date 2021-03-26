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Who is Worthy of Inheriting My Land/Property? (Skills To Inherit Property)
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105 views • March 26, 2021
SKIP (Skills To Inherit Property) ---- A framework to connect industrious people with elderly land owners. Skip the rat race, skip the college debt and skip the mortgage.
SKIP is a curriculum of experiences you can complete to prove you can do permaculture. While a PDC teaches you how to do permaculture design and analysis, SKIP is hands-on. You are making things.
When you complete several things, you earn a badge. Sixteen badges will make you PEP1 certified. After several years of progress, you can be PEP3 or PEP4 certified. At that point you are basically self-sufficient and can prove it. Many older homesteaders don't want their property to turn into a strip mall or subdivision. This program will connect qualified candidates with those landowners so you can skip the rat race and skip the debt.
FOR TICKETS TO THIS EVENT: https://wheaton-labs.com/skip/?f=295#tickets
WHEN: July 11 - 24, 2021
WHERE: Missoula, Montana
KICKSTARTER FOR BOOK VERSION: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/paulwheaton/1661593545?ref=y4fvtn&;token=419c9a44
SKIP is a curriculum of experiences you can complete to prove you can do permaculture. While a PDC teaches you how to do permaculture design and analysis, SKIP is hands-on. You are making things.
When you complete several things, you earn a badge. Sixteen badges will make you PEP1 certified. After several years of progress, you can be PEP3 or PEP4 certified. At that point you are basically self-sufficient and can prove it. Many older homesteaders don't want their property to turn into a strip mall or subdivision. This program will connect qualified candidates with those landowners so you can skip the rat race and skip the debt.
FOR TICKETS TO THIS EVENT: https://wheaton-labs.com/skip/?f=295#tickets
WHEN: July 11 - 24, 2021
WHERE: Missoula, Montana
KICKSTARTER FOR BOOK VERSION: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/paulwheaton/1661593545?ref=y4fvtn&;token=419c9a44
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