NEW Dark Origin and Agenda of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
John-Henry Westen


January 19, 2023


LifeSite journalist Frank Wright presents his in-depth investigations into the dark origin of the World Economic Forum, shadow leader Klaus Schwab, the rise of “trans-humanism,” and the climate panic being pushed by the world’s elites and “ruling class.” The global stage has never been more divided and more vulnerable — with millions of people feeling isolated and alone. This is a shocking and in-depth report exposing the World Economic Forum unlike anything you have ever seen! The globalists will stop at nothing to destroy you, your family, and your community. Watch now and see the dark origin, hidden agendas, and globalist takeover that is coming to your neighborhood.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26bm80-new-dark-origin-and-agenda-of-klaus-schwabs-world-economic-forum.html


