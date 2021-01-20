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Prof. Dolores Cahill joins James Corbett to discuss a solution for freedom -respecting travel in the age of PLANdemic
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50 views • January 20, 2021
In October 2020 1500 pcr tests were sequenced (as it should be done every single time!) to see what is the test measuring and ALL OF THEM were influenza a/b - not even ONE was sars cov2 !!!
Professor Dolores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom
Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch.
Maybe I'm being naive, but listening to this lady actually gives me a pinch of hope for humanity. Keep fighting brothers and sisters, never give up!
Stand Up & fight for your FREEDOM !
source
https://youtu.be/t9kVxL3kwUc
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Professor Dolores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom
Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch.
Maybe I'm being naive, but listening to this lady actually gives me a pinch of hope for humanity. Keep fighting brothers and sisters, never give up!
Stand Up & fight for your FREEDOM !
source
https://youtu.be/t9kVxL3kwUc
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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