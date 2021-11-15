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Perception vs Reality
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44 views • November 15, 2021
One of the biggest misconceptions people have about Sean and me is that we live a balanced life.
Press play below to watch a short clip about how this perception of what people assume to be our reality couldn't be farther from the truth.
Are you interested in watching more short clips just like this one? Then check out this video where I riff on how you don't have to be perfect https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q038uDfFZg8.
Don't forget to subscribe to my Youtube channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Press play below to watch a short clip about how this perception of what people assume to be our reality couldn't be farther from the truth.
Are you interested in watching more short clips just like this one? Then check out this video where I riff on how you don't have to be perfect https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q038uDfFZg8.
Don't forget to subscribe to my Youtube channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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