DR. JOSEPH LADAPO DETAILS FLORIDA’S FOOD TESTING INITIATIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo joins Jefferey to discuss Florida’s new testing initiatives examining infant formula, candy, and everyday foods for contaminants and safety concerns. He explains how state-led efforts are challenging traditional public health oversight while pushing for greater transparency and accountability in the food supply.