Transhumanism Rising & The Technocratic Decepticon A.I. Matrix 2.0 - Hip Hop Video Mixology ((432))

many ideas about all this have been seeded in to the collective consciousness for over a century thru media, literature, music and whatever you've seen through a digital or analogue screen. Much of this transhumanist ideology stems from the fear of death really, not understanding our divine essence as eternal beings having a human experience where true ascension is in the bio-spiritual regenesis within the individual connecting to the higher source and activating their DNA fire letter codex, thus becoming or accessing their own stargate within themselves- no external tech required!



So much going on in this video music project, i don't know where to begin.. this weighs a ton and overloaded my computer several times in the making of it all.. over 20gigabytes of media went into this video to give you an idea of the immensity this undertaking.. When i do these docu-musicals, i put a lot of time and consideration into it all with a lot of research aside from the music- building on the foundational awareness i had of these things being presented prior to even considering making any kind of content to share with others about it all.



The Technocratic Transhumanist Hip Hop Video Mixtape 2.0

Transformed, Tweaked, and fully upgraded to current events, this lost and forgotten gem is finally resurrected on youtube with a whole new look and sound. This was originally made back some years ago which only lasted a few months on the internet. full of switches, gadgets and glitches- this is one helluva cybernetic supersonic ride!



Originally written in 2017: This mix comes with a full length video to go with this troubling topic that is literally knocking the door down of our well being.. In the guise of being good and an upgrade for humans and the virtual world.. probably one of the darkest mixes i've done, although it has its satyric & comical moments in there.. This whole mix has been inspired by No ILLusions (check out his music!) and Max Igan, which explains why they're at the forefront of this project.. much love and respect to those two!



Transhumanism has been one of my primary concerns regarding the system of control.. There are many dots to connect when putting this whole concept into perspective: the virtual world, geoengineering, scaler technology, EMFs, Low Frequency Modulators, Drones, Smart Dust, Nanotechnology, man vs or merging with machine, smart chips, chip implants, smart grid, smart meters, smart devices, technocracy, corporatocracy, mind control technology, microwave towers, surveilence devices, gmos, phïve Gee network, radiation, robotics, wifi, futurists, medical tech, etc…. H+ what exactly? All this synthetic toxicity to hook up to the hive mind motherboard? H+ dependence on all insidious this tech that will lead to the end of any recognizable humanity whom created it.



---------TRACKLIST---------



Kaotic State of Disturbance Intro

2045 - TransHumanism – NORBZ

Afraid of the Future - No ILLusions

Turbulance (remix) - Deltron 3030

Sonic Wars – Azeem

Teknowledgey - The Mystics

Synthetic – Tonedeff

Continue-Game Over (Phantom TI Matrix) Montags Dust x George Kavassilas

Never Surrender - Dusty Black

Microhard - Bas-1

Revision (snippet) – Visionaries

Automation – CYNE

Transhumanistic Power Outage Interlude

The Fact is There is No Fiction – Basik

Sequential Circus - El*A*Kwents

Brain College - General Electrics

Neo Elo Alfa - Level 6

Cybernetically Sequenced Snippets

Unlocked (snipet) – Kaotic Souls

Artificial (re)Enhancement – Formula Abstract

The Program – BicassoElec Trickman!! – Eligh

Digital - Cosmic & Optimus Rhymes

Technocrat – Samsa

Malfunction (snippet) – Esoin ft. Dem-1 & Diverse

Caricatures – Nite N Dae ft. Mascara

Blood, Sweat and Teargas - Kaotic Souls

Organic Electricity - Aceyalone & Elusive

Feel Me - Ursula Rucker

Outro (Prophecies snippet) – Audiopharmacy



quotes from Max Igan’s radio show Surviving the Matrix: phïve Gee & the Surrendering of Free Will:

George Kavassilas from Transcending The "God" Matrix - Augmented Technical Intelligence

SoundWave & Celeste Solem



Majority of Video Credits::

No ILLusions - Afraid of the Future

Joy Camp - Happy Days. My iBuddy

The Crowhouse: 5g and the AI Control Grid..

New World Technocracy - Neurofactory

Brain Science - Artificial Intelligence

Are You Lost In The World Like Me - Official Video By Steve Cutts

In This Cold Place By Steve Cutts

Conspiracy Theory of – Spirit Science

Cyborgs, Nanobots & augmented bullshit – Transhumania

Covide Endgame – Angelic Humanity





Originally Created 11/11/2017

Version 2.0 made 10/12/2020 in 432Hz by Derek Bartolacelli



Stay Human, do not conform, do not comply, take care out there and be discernful of the digitalizations from decepticons



PEACE