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Instagram supprime le témoignage d’une jeune femme gravement blessée par les injections
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201 views • February 03, 2022
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Katrina Hermez, une jeune femme de 28 ans, gravement blessée par l’injection Pfizer, voit son post supprimé sur Instagram, l’empêchant ainsi de témoigner.
Lien Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZhDYWtscYW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
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https://www.margueriterothe.com/
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https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Katrina Hermez, une jeune femme de 28 ans, gravement blessée par l’injection Pfizer, voit son post supprimé sur Instagram, l’empêchant ainsi de témoigner.
Lien Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZhDYWtscYW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Total soutien.
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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