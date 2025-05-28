BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Treat the Root Cause of Allergies, Naturally with Dr. Brian Hasslinger
56 views • 7 hours ago

Is chronic fatigue, sinus trouble, or digestive issues pointing to hidden allergies? Most people don’t realize how deeply inhalant and food-based allergies can impact their daily health. From sinus infections to skin rashes, asthma, and even fatigue, allergic reactions often go unrecognized, mistreated with medications that only mask symptoms.

In this insightful conversation, Dr. Hotze is joined by Dr. Brian Hasslinger, an ENT surgeon with decades of experience.  They discuss how treating the root cause of allergies can eliminate the need for surgery and dramatically improve overall well-being. Together, they explore effective testing methods, why sublingual allergy drops are preferred over injections, and the benefits of low-dose immunotherapy. Dr. Hotze also highlights the critical role that hormone imbalances, particularly in women, can play in triggering allergic symptoms. The discussion wraps up with concerns about immune system dysregulation post-2020 and ways to support healing through targeted nutraceuticals and vitamin protocols. This episode is packed with practical, natural strategies to restore your health and energy, starting with your immune system.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthimmune systemallergiesfatiguedigestive issuesdr steven hotzewellness revolution
