Let's Talk Torah - Vayeshev | Friday Fellowship

Join James Caruthers and special guest Stephen Lane from Jacob's Tent for our weekly discussion on the Torah portion Vayeshev (And he dwelt) Genesis 37:1-40:23. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

12.16.22

Bryan McCleery - Made to Worship

https://youtu.be/KrTVoSLph7g

Please subscribe to our Youtube channels

@HeartoftheTribes

@betweentheriverandtheravens

@JacobsTent

The Unexpected Result | Stephen Lane https://youtu.be/LjkbyEHR73k

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co