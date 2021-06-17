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Counting The Cost: Losing Your Job When It Requires You To Engage In Genocide
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120 views • June 17, 2021
A Florida pharmacist quit her job at CVS due to the fact that she would be forced to provide people with the depop-shot, genocide jab, experimental COVID injection. She took to video to show the people what is going on, but she's not the only one. Another doctor has served notice to the CEOs of both CVS and Rite Aid for the potential danger of indiscriminate injections of the COVID shot. We'll take a look at that and more in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/counting-the-cost-losing-your-job-when-it-requires-you-to-engage-in-genocide/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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