Luke 20-24 Passover Unleavened Bread to Firstfruits Bible Study 04/03/2026

Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

Topic: Passover, Unleavened Bread to Firstfruits. Jesus is our "Passover Lamb" who stayed in the grave for the three days of Unleavened Bread and arose to be the First begotten of the Dead and "the Firstfruits of them that slept." He will return as a Lamb REV 14:1 take us to the Marriage Supper of the Lamb on Pentecost and serve us. On the Feast of Trumpets we return on white horses with Jesus King of Kings to watch him satiate his garments with the blood of His enemies outside the gate of the city in the Valley of Jehosaphat!

Bible Chapters: Luke 20-24

Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson

We do something very unusual in our Bible study!

We read the Bible!

Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.

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