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Two Ontario Provincial Police Officers Tell Us Why They Both Support the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
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120 views • February 14, 2022
(In Ontario O.P.P. is short for Ontario Provincial Police.)
Earlier today I published a video discussing why I thought that Justin Trudeau was in trouble because the police were not all onboard with helping to use force in removing the protesting truckers in Ottawa. I used a video of a retired O.P.P. officer telling other officers to stand down as this would be a violation of their (the protesters) Charter of Rights. This evening I found another (younger and still working with the O.P.P.) officer telling a couple in a car (filming him talking) that he supports the Truckers Convoy. Yes, as I was saying earlier today, I don't thinkt that the officers want to do trudeau's dirty work by evicting the Truckers from Ottawa.
🇨🇦CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER🇨🇦 OPENLY SUPPORTS US (WE ARE WINNING)
mistersunshinebaby
https://youtu.be/SO0xwyOX0PY
Address TO CDN POLICE by Retired OPP Officer Ed Grenier Feb.11, 2022
Marcel Irnie YouTube
https://youtu.be/juaLpwR_-tk
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
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Earlier today I published a video discussing why I thought that Justin Trudeau was in trouble because the police were not all onboard with helping to use force in removing the protesting truckers in Ottawa. I used a video of a retired O.P.P. officer telling other officers to stand down as this would be a violation of their (the protesters) Charter of Rights. This evening I found another (younger and still working with the O.P.P.) officer telling a couple in a car (filming him talking) that he supports the Truckers Convoy. Yes, as I was saying earlier today, I don't thinkt that the officers want to do trudeau's dirty work by evicting the Truckers from Ottawa.
🇨🇦CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER🇨🇦 OPENLY SUPPORTS US (WE ARE WINNING)
mistersunshinebaby
https://youtu.be/SO0xwyOX0PY
Address TO CDN POLICE by Retired OPP Officer Ed Grenier Feb.11, 2022
Marcel Irnie YouTube
https://youtu.be/juaLpwR_-tk
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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