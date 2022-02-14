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Two Ontario Provincial Police Officers Tell Us Why They Both Support the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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120 views • February 14, 2022
(In Ontario O.P.P. is short for Ontario Provincial Police.)

Earlier today I published a video discussing why I thought that Justin Trudeau was in trouble because the police were not all onboard with helping to use force in removing the protesting truckers in Ottawa. I used a video of a retired O.P.P. officer telling other officers to stand down as this would be a violation of their (the protesters) Charter of Rights. This evening I found another (younger and still working with the O.P.P.) officer telling a couple in a car (filming him talking) that he supports the Truckers Convoy. Yes, as I was saying earlier today, I don't thinkt that the officers want to do trudeau's dirty work by evicting the Truckers from Ottawa.

🇨🇦CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER🇨🇦 OPENLY SUPPORTS US (WE ARE WINNING)
mistersunshinebaby
https://youtu.be/SO0xwyOX0PY

Address TO CDN POLICE by Retired OPP Officer Ed Grenier Feb.11, 2022
Marcel Irnie YouTube
https://youtu.be/juaLpwR_-tk


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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