© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥BOOM! All vaccines ON HOLD GERMANY💥 💥BOOM! All vaccines ON HOLD GERMANY💥 💥BOOM! All vaccines ON HOLD GERMANY💥
Follow
5
Share
Report
2790 views • August 26, 2021
💥BOOM! All vaccines ON HOLD GERMANY💥
🔗 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘: 𝗜𝗻 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 - 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲
BREAKING
🇩🇪 GERMANY HALTS ALL Covid-19 VACCINES, SAYS THAT THEY ARE UNSAFE AND NO LONGER RECOMMENDED!
There has been a 2 week pause so the government can reflect on the damages being caused to their people.
NO ONE CAN GET IT and the vaccine licence has been paused.
Brilliant news!
🔗 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘: 𝗜𝗻 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 - 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲
BREAKING
🇩🇪 GERMANY HALTS ALL Covid-19 VACCINES, SAYS THAT THEY ARE UNSAFE AND NO LONGER RECOMMENDED!
There has been a 2 week pause so the government can reflect on the damages being caused to their people.
NO ONE CAN GET IT and the vaccine licence has been paused.
Brilliant news!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.