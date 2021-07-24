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Report 253 | Sonya Roche-Duncan on Power-Plays in Cancer Season & Rising with Leo: Now is the Time to Speak Out
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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81 views • July 24, 2021
Psychological astrologer Sonya Roche-Duncan marks a solar return in Cancer, offers planetary insight into the contrived chaos run by the planet's chief exploiters in Cancer season, just past, and offers deep insight & plausible predictions for Leo season, just rising: a time for sovereignty and speaking out, for a blazing of light and voice -- never more needed than now, as the technocracy-worshipping psychopaths make their greedy and grasping intentions for the end of humanity known.

Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....

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Sonya's LINKS:

Youtube/Sonya Stars and Soul: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnJFSfhYdVfbbY2wL1WSm_A

For the More Insider UNCUT & UNCENSORED Scoop on The PARADIGM SHIFT & Astro*Edge to Survive The Age of Aquarius AGENDA 🤫 Join US in Patreon - Dark 🎇Stars https://www.patreon.com/sonya_stars_soul

For Sun-kissed Sistas- Check Out Our Controversial, Unfiltered - Secret FB SUPERNOVA 🎆HOME OF BW CRITICAL THINKING🔎🤫GO SUPERNOVA TODAY⬇
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For the PDF with the purchase URL on the last page:, please visit this Report page at ECC:
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