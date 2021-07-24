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Report 253 | Sonya Roche-Duncan on Power-Plays in Cancer Season & Rising with Leo: Now is the Time to Speak Out
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81 views • July 24, 2021
Psychological astrologer Sonya Roche-Duncan marks a solar return in Cancer, offers planetary insight into the contrived chaos run by the planet's chief exploiters in Cancer season, just past, and offers deep insight & plausible predictions for Leo season, just rising: a time for sovereignty and speaking out, for a blazing of light and voice -- never more needed than now, as the technocracy-worshipping psychopaths make their greedy and grasping intentions for the end of humanity known.
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
Sonya's links:
LINKS FOR MORE:
Sonya's LINKS:
Youtube/Sonya Stars and Soul: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnJFSfhYdVfbbY2wL1WSm_A
For the More Insider UNCUT & UNCENSORED Scoop on The PARADIGM SHIFT & Astro*Edge to Survive The Age of Aquarius AGENDA 🤫 Join US in Patreon - Dark 🎇Stars https://www.patreon.com/sonya_stars_soul
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http://bit.ly/Sonya10
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For the PDF with the purchase URL on the last page:, please visit this Report page at ECC:
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Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
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DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
Sonya's links:
LINKS FOR MORE:
Sonya's LINKS:
Youtube/Sonya Stars and Soul: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnJFSfhYdVfbbY2wL1WSm_A
For the More Insider UNCUT & UNCENSORED Scoop on The PARADIGM SHIFT & Astro*Edge to Survive The Age of Aquarius AGENDA 🤫 Join US in Patreon - Dark 🎇Stars https://www.patreon.com/sonya_stars_soul
For Sun-kissed Sistas- Check Out Our Controversial, Unfiltered - Secret FB SUPERNOVA 🎆HOME OF BW CRITICAL THINKING🔎🤫GO SUPERNOVA TODAY⬇
http://bit.ly/Sonya10
SUBSCRIBE AS A MONTHLY DONOR, SUPPORT MY WORK FOR ALL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
BEAT PTSD & LOW ENERGY/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
NEWS PANEL 16 with Dr. Marina Carew with More Info on Detoxing:
https://www.brighteon.com/a4522eb1-4d7e-4546-8698-3d09aac9f90b
For the PDF with the purchase URL on the last page:, please visit this Report page at ECC:
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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