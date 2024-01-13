Battles near Svatovo: ours destroyed a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 🔞🔞
Reconnaissance during the hostilities revealed an attempt by the evacuation group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave the positions, after which fire was adjusted on them, destroying the infantry unit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.