Russian Reconnaissance - Discovered and Destroyed a Ukrainian Infantry unit during evacuation - Battles near Svatovo
Published a day ago

Battles near Svatovo: ours destroyed a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 🔞🔞

Reconnaissance during the hostilities revealed an attempt by the evacuation group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave the positions, after which fire was adjusted on them, destroying the infantry unit.

