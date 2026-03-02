BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
💩Netanyahu says Trump & he are 'saving the world'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
45 views • 1 day ago

Netanyahu says Trump and he are 'saving the world'

Adding: 🔥TRUMP: WE HAVEN'T EVEN STARTED YET. THERE WILL BE EVEN MORE SOON

Trump: A "major" wave of strikes on Iran is planned soon

More BS - Iran warned many times about attacking those bases, but Trump claims not knowing... 

Trump: We were surprised by the Iranian attacks on Arab countries.

Adding:

The Iranian Foreign Minister held talks with the Chinese Foreign Minister 

Putin is holding talks with the Gulf countries all day today 

Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin reported:

“Both sides expressed serious concern about the real risks of the conflict zone expanding, which has already affected the territories of several Arab countries and could lead to catastrophic consequences.”

More:  World War III has not started yet, but it could begin at any moment if Trump continues on his current course, (Russia's) Dimitry Medvedev said in response to a question from TASS.

The United States, in its attempt to preserve global dominance, is behaving like pigs unwilling to step away from the trough, Medvedev said in response to a question from TASS.

He added that by deciding to attack Iran, Trump has placed all Americans under potential threat.

Any event could serve as the trigger for a third world war, Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS.

In the event of a real nuclear conflict, Hiroshima and Nagasaki would look like child’s play in a sandbox, Medvedev said while responding to questions from TASS.

The United States fears Russia and understands the true cost of a nuclear conflict. That is Russia’s guarantee, Medvedev said in response to a question from TASS.

Iran, as the heir to the Persian Empire, will endure. The price will be high, but Washington has ensured internal consolidation. - Medvedev

Negotiations on Ukraine are not the priority. The priority is victory in the Special Military Operation and the achievement of all its objectives, Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Patrick Lewis
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

Laura Harris
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
