Zionist occupation forces storm Nour Shams and Tulkarm camps

Yesterday, the occupation forces stormed the Tulkarm camps, namely Nour Shams camp, and then withdrew from Nour Shams camp today to storm Tulkarm camp and bulldozed the infrastructure inside the camps, killed one person and arrested another, and then withdrew this evening.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 07/11/2024
