Russia's War Strategy Shocked the WEST┃Russian Army Harshly Tricked NATO & AFU During the Offensive
Published 15 hours ago

After the Russian army took control of the strategically important settlement of Karmazinovka, the top military leadership of Ukraine and its military advisers from NATO and the Pentagon began to wonder what the further action of the Russian troops would be. After analyzing the current situation, the Ukrainian military and their Western colleagues concluded that the Russian army would go forward exclusively along the center of the front towards the settlement of 'Cherneshchyna'.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

