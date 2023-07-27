Russia's War Strategy Shocked the WEST┃Russian Army Harshly Tricked NATO & AFU During the Offensive

After the Russian army took control of the strategically important settlement of Karmazinovka, the top military leadership of Ukraine and its military advisers from NATO and the Pentagon began to wonder what the further action of the Russian troops would be. After analyzing the current situation, the Ukrainian military and their Western colleagues concluded that the Russian army would go forward exclusively along the center of the front towards the settlement of 'Cherneshchyna'.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.