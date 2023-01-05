Groomer Schools Preying On Children: Sick Teacher Begins Transitioning 13 Year Old Girl

Stew Peters Show





January 4, 2023





Schools are indoctrination camps!





Shawn McBreairty joins to expose how Amber Lavigne's daughter was groomed and transitioned at school!





Shawn details how the Maine school hid the grooming from Lavigne, and how they continue to ignore her grievances!





Donate now to Amber's legal fight against the school at: http://www.GiveSendGo.com/AmberLavigne





