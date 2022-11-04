Prophecies of WW III & Oct. 2022 Month in Review, with Simon Roche

Simon Roche and I talked about the British attacking the pipeline from Russia, the encroachment of the west and NATO against Russia, the unlikelihood of Jewish Zelenski leading Ukrainian Nazis against Russia, an upcoming famine, the probability of WW III, Joe Biden being an Irish race-traitor, Democrat America leading it’s own destruction and false flags in US war history.

Please see our playlist of videos on Prophecies of WW III at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/

Nicolaas van Rensburg was a great prophet correct on 430 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon. Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times since 2016. Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .

