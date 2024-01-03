Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IF YOU CAN ONLY WATCH ONE VIDEO, MAKE IT THIS ONE
channel image
The Prisoner
8905 Subscribers
Shop now
561 views
Published 12 hours ago

“Banking was conceived in iniquity and born in sin… Bankers own the earth. Take it away from them, but leave them the power to create money and control credit, and with a flick of a pen they will create enough to buy it back.”

~ Josiah Stamp

The Electronic Takeover of Every Asset on Earth, “The Great Taking,” and the Control of Humanity

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-electronic-takeover-of-every-asset-on-earth-the-great-taking-and-the-control-of-humanity/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkbUbhaXr2Y

Everything Inside Me

Keywords
bankersenslavementgary d barnettelectronic takeover

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket