AI Jesus! Is This A Good Idea?

“According to the Independent, a Berlin-based technology group has developed a chatbot that mimics Jesus Christ and it has already had thousands of followers seeking advice and guidance. 'Ask AI Jesus' utilizes artificial intelligence reportedly trained on the teachings of Jesus and the Bible. Operating under the Twitch channel name "Ask Jesus," Western Journal reports that the live stream has amassed a following of over 36,000 devoted users who ask their questions to the AI Jesus, who responds with gestures and answers providing advice on topics ranging from gaming to relationships. The chatbot has the ability to remember previous interactions with a user, which gives it a false sense of omniscience. The Ask Jesus AI was created by the Singularity Group, a self-described "driven and ambitious volunteer activist working on innovative projects to make a real difference in the world." A user asked the chatbot to explain the book of Genesis in terms of pizza and the AI dutifully complied in this chilling video."





