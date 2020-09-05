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ΛΑΝΘΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΤΟ 90% ΤΩΝ ΤΕΣΤ ΓΙΑ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ - ΑΝΤΙ ΓΙΑ ΑΡΝΗΤΙΚΑ ΒΓΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΘΕΤΙΚΑ-nytimes.! !!!!!!!!!!!!!
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1031 views • September 05, 2020
ΠΗΓΗ-Bombshell Report: 90% of Positive COVID-19 Tests Should Be Negative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GmQVm-kLoM&;ab_channel=OneAmericaNewsNetwork
One America News Network
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
ΑΡΘΡΟ nytimes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GmQVm-kLoM&;ab_channel=OneAmericaNewsNetwork
One America News Network
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
ΑΡΘΡΟ nytimes.
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