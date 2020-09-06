© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Universal Basic Income is coming! The Stimulus checks might not arrive until after the election!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • September 06, 2020
What the Government gives, the Government can hold us hostage with.
Here is the link and the story that caught my attention;
Newly introduced House bill would block convicted rioters from receiving federal unemployment aid.
Link; https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/newly-introduced-house-bill-would-block-convicted-rioters-from-receiving-federal-unemployment-aid
Once this Bill is passed and signed by the President, a "Universal Basic Income" will be issued to the people, as a device to calm, collect, and control the people. Later, the UBI can be used to make certain that all of the citizens get injected with Bill Gates final solution. Also, once the UBI is in place, the riots will stop, because the penalty for being caught "acting disorderly" will be too high. Imagine loosing your UBI for 1 year. But before this can happen, more chaos will be wreaked upon us, more of the infrastructure of the economy must be destroyed, more fear must be placed upon us. Before we can accept UBI , we must be financially broken, and that is what is happening in the streets right now. First the chaos, then the Reset (Financial and Mental), then comes the new world order. Now is the time to prepare, as best you can, for inflation, food shortages, and negative financial conditions, before the financial controls of the UBI is instituted. How long will it take to achieve the stability that we once referred to as normal? I figure, another 6 years of unforgettable stress. Regarding the delivery of the second stimulus checks, consider this, if the checks are delivered after the election, neither side can be accused of buying votes.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is, 7 years of feasting will be followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me. Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you!
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Here is the link and the story that caught my attention;
Newly introduced House bill would block convicted rioters from receiving federal unemployment aid.
Link; https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/newly-introduced-house-bill-would-block-convicted-rioters-from-receiving-federal-unemployment-aid
Once this Bill is passed and signed by the President, a "Universal Basic Income" will be issued to the people, as a device to calm, collect, and control the people. Later, the UBI can be used to make certain that all of the citizens get injected with Bill Gates final solution. Also, once the UBI is in place, the riots will stop, because the penalty for being caught "acting disorderly" will be too high. Imagine loosing your UBI for 1 year. But before this can happen, more chaos will be wreaked upon us, more of the infrastructure of the economy must be destroyed, more fear must be placed upon us. Before we can accept UBI , we must be financially broken, and that is what is happening in the streets right now. First the chaos, then the Reset (Financial and Mental), then comes the new world order. Now is the time to prepare, as best you can, for inflation, food shortages, and negative financial conditions, before the financial controls of the UBI is instituted. How long will it take to achieve the stability that we once referred to as normal? I figure, another 6 years of unforgettable stress. Regarding the delivery of the second stimulus checks, consider this, if the checks are delivered after the election, neither side can be accused of buying votes.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is, 7 years of feasting will be followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me. Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you!
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.