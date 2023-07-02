The Secret Government of the United States Part 2

FBI guys answer the questions- Why do people think men can have babies? -Why all of a sudden is dragqueen storytime a thing? -Where did people get this non-binary garbage? -What is going on in Washington DC? Although they dont actually use the words "Ideological Subversion" what these guys are describing is EXACTLY what Yuri Besemenov said would happen some 40 years ago.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.