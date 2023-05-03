Clarke, a Mission Trip prequel...FREE on kindle

https://www.amazon.com/Clarke-Mission-Trip-Origins-Story-ebook/dp/B078F1GXLD

Clarke Simmons is an office manager for a major New York news agency. By day he sits in a cramped basement office organizing paper products and toner cartridges, but there is more to this mild-mannered employee than what people see at work. Clarke believes he is an alien sent to earth to save mankind. At night he prowls the rooftops and back alleys of the city, protecting the weak and defenseless. Like the superhero comic books he read as a child, Clarke wears a protective uniform that conceals his identity. A series of events forces Clarke onto a path where he must confront his shrouded past and ultimately find truth, reconciliation, and peace.



Clarke is a prequel to the second book in the Mission Trip Series (Genesis and Exodus) but can be read as a stand-alone story.