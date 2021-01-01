Why the Nashville RV Bombing (FBI False Flag) Has Been Officially UPGRADED to a Deep Fake Hoax

When the Nashville Police Department released that one twelve minute video from the Officer's Body Cam it gave me a good place to start looking at the irregularities of theNashville Bombing. After looking at various aerial photos and videos and ground photos and videos I have compiled them together and there are too many questions and discrepancies in the related videos and photos to believe that this 'planted' RV blew-up on Christmas Day morning. Also, why did Taylor Swift Tweet out for people not to visit Nashville on Christmas Day? She Tweeted it out on Christmas Eve before eventually deleting it. (Remember the speakers coming from the RV 30 minutes before it was detonated said to evacuate the area). Also, the video footage was filmed today on my Samsung Google Earth app. What kind of game are they playing by making 'Downtown' Nashville look like Beirut, Lebanon?After looking at all the picture and video evidence I am saying that the RV Explosion is a HOAX to cover-up for something more sinister that pertained to the AT&T building. The Deep State caused a Deep Fake with this EV Explosion and it was totally a diversion to take us away from what really was going on at the AT&T building.Global Agenda on Twitter@GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonFlote.app