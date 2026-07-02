Tucker Carlson - The war in Ukraine is very close to exploding into Europe, including the cities where your kids are taking a semester abroad - 6-29-2026

The war in Ukraine is very close to exploding into Europe, including the cities where your kids are taking a semester abroad. No one in the West seems to be paying any attention at all. A warning from Viktor Bout in Moscow.





0:00 The Escalation in Ukraine

15:27 What Is the Motive for a War With Russia?

26:05 Is This a Religious Conflict? Why Are Civilians Sent to the Frontlines?

31:27 Why Does Zelensky Not Want an Election?

38:23 Trump's Meeting With Putin and How to Stop the War

46:07 Why Would Israel Let Ukraine Sell Weapons to Hamas?

50:08 How Many Have Died in This War?

57:07 The Moment Bout Was Traded for Brittney Griner

1:00:06 The Globalists’ Attempt to Destroy America