Tucker Carlson - The war in Ukraine is very close to exploding into Europe, including the cities where your kids are taking a semester abroad - 6-29-2026

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The war in Ukraine is very close to exploding into Europe, including the cities where your kids are taking a semester abroad. No one in the West seems to be paying any attention at all. A warning from Viktor Bout in Moscow.
0:00 The Escalation in Ukraine
15:27 What Is the Motive for a War With Russia?
26:05 Is This a Religious Conflict? Why Are Civilians Sent to the Frontlines?
31:27 Why Does Zelensky Not Want an Election?
38:23 Trump's Meeting With Putin and How to Stop the War
46:07 Why Would Israel Let Ukraine Sell Weapons to Hamas?
50:08 How Many Have Died in This War?
57:07 The Moment Bout Was Traded for Brittney Griner
1:00:06 The Globalists’ Attempt to Destroy America