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Dems Want To Normalize Anarchy: Jim Jordan Nails It
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80 views • July 23, 2021
Jim Jordan points out the hypocrisy of the Democrats bailing out Antifa members after setting whole cities on fire, yet persecuting Americans who attended the million maga march on January 6th. Rob Dew goes a lot further in showing how Democrats are sewing chaos in every facet of life.
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