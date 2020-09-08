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IQ and Immigration | Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux
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14 views • September 08, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3091/iq-and-immigration-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
When the subject of Intelligence (IQ) is discussed in the mainstream media - hysteria and slander from journalists often trumps the available science. Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux discuss media controversy in a politically correct culture, the latest science regarding human intelligence, the predictable capabilities of IQ and what this means for the success of immigrants in America and around the world.
Jason Richwine has a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University and is an analyst and contributor writer for National Review. Dr. Richwine's doctoral dissertation on "IQ and Immigration Policy" was the subject of media controversy in 2013, an can be read in it's entirety at: http://www.fdrurl.com/iq-and-immigration
For more on Jason Richwine and his work, please go to: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3091-iq-and-immigration-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
When the subject of Intelligence (IQ) is discussed in the mainstream media - hysteria and slander from journalists often trumps the available science. Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux discuss media controversy in a politically correct culture, the latest science regarding human intelligence, the predictable capabilities of IQ and what this means for the success of immigrants in America and around the world.
Jason Richwine has a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University and is an analyst and contributor writer for National Review. Dr. Richwine's doctoral dissertation on "IQ and Immigration Policy" was the subject of media controversy in 2013, an can be read in it's entirety at: http://www.fdrurl.com/iq-and-immigration
For more on Jason Richwine and his work, please go to: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3091-iq-and-immigration-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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