Is Trump Building a Parallel Digital Gov | Data Centers and Demonic Portals?

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Is Trump Building a Parallel Digital Government?

• The evidence, front end interfaces are / will collect your data and report to the Executive Office

• How does this relate to Bible Prophecy and the MOTB System considering:

o DOGE Gov process / info scraping – EGOD spelled backwards

o Palantir – spy system, MOTB enforcement

o Genisis Mission – Private / Public fast track Ai

o Solstice Super Computer – links to Ballroom?

o Stargate – massive data centers (screams opening demonic portals}

o ICE and ICE prisons – MOTB Noahide Arm?

o Tokenizing Everything – new financial model, stable coin – beast system

o 6G ties to BCI, MOTB system blaspheme the Holy Ghost

• Are data centers opening demonic portals? As someone that worked for Sam Altman, Summoning Aliens. How does this fit NASA’s Satanic start and the disclosure agenda? How does this fit the Brain Computer Interface and the MOTB system?

Dre Dossier YT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1yRurGLbH8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgJIxsSQZV8



