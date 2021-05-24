BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Before the Second Coming of Christ, These 4 Signs Will Take Place [24.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • May 24, 2021
Note: Video a little out of sync with the text in the end, here on my PC anyway :)
Grace Digital is set to inspire the world using Christian messages, we aim to enhance and enrich people’s lives through Christian Motivation and Inspiration

11,953 views • Premiered 4 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
802K subscribers
https://youtu.be/INNbz1PMHRk
https://www.youtube.com/c/GraceDigitalnetwork/videos
https://www.facebook.com/inspirebygrace/
https://www.instagram.com/gracedigitalnetwork/
https://twitter.com/inspirebygrace
https://inspirebygrace.com/

Speech is completely original and produced exclusively by Grace Digital Network
Music licensed through Artlist.io
Footage licensed through Filmpac.com and Storyblocks
Animation: Tino Hove
Writer: David Kolawole

All scripture animations are derived from the King James Bible (KJB) or simply the Authorized Version (AV)

Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.

Note: We own copyright to the footages and background music used in this video.
--
Title: Before the Second Coming of Christ, These 4 Things Will Happen

The prayers are located at the end of the video.
--
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Grace Digital Network email: [email protected]
Grace Digital Network Website: http://inspirebygrace.com/
--
Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message. Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message. when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Embassy Warns: Americans Arrested in Saudi Arabia Over Social Media Posts, Photographing Attacks

U.S. Embassy Warns: Americans Arrested in Saudi Arabia Over Social Media Posts, Photographing Attacks

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Bankruptcy Filings Rise 11% in First Nine Months of 2026

U.S. Bankruptcy Filings Rise 11% in First Nine Months of 2026

Sterling Ashworth
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy