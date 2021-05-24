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Before the Second Coming of Christ, These 4 Signs Will Take Place [24.05.2021]
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80 views • May 24, 2021
Note: Video a little out of sync with the text in the end, here on my PC anyway :)
Grace Digital is set to inspire the world using Christian messages, we aim to enhance and enrich people’s lives through Christian Motivation and Inspiration
11,953 views • Premiered 4 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
802K subscribers
https://youtu.be/INNbz1PMHRk
https://www.youtube.com/c/GraceDigitalnetwork/videos
https://www.facebook.com/inspirebygrace/
https://www.instagram.com/gracedigitalnetwork/
https://twitter.com/inspirebygrace
https://inspirebygrace.com/
Speech is completely original and produced exclusively by Grace Digital Network
Music licensed through Artlist.io
Footage licensed through Filmpac.com and Storyblocks
Animation: Tino Hove
Writer: David Kolawole
All scripture animations are derived from the King James Bible (KJB) or simply the Authorized Version (AV)
Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
Note: We own copyright to the footages and background music used in this video.
--
Title: Before the Second Coming of Christ, These 4 Things Will Happen
The prayers are located at the end of the video.
--
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Grace Digital Network email: [email protected]
Grace Digital Network Website: http://inspirebygrace.com/
--
Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message. Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message. when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.
Grace Digital is set to inspire the world using Christian messages, we aim to enhance and enrich people’s lives through Christian Motivation and Inspiration
11,953 views • Premiered 4 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
802K subscribers
https://youtu.be/INNbz1PMHRk
https://www.youtube.com/c/GraceDigitalnetwork/videos
https://www.facebook.com/inspirebygrace/
https://www.instagram.com/gracedigitalnetwork/
https://twitter.com/inspirebygrace
https://inspirebygrace.com/
Speech is completely original and produced exclusively by Grace Digital Network
Music licensed through Artlist.io
Footage licensed through Filmpac.com and Storyblocks
Animation: Tino Hove
Writer: David Kolawole
All scripture animations are derived from the King James Bible (KJB) or simply the Authorized Version (AV)
Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
Note: We own copyright to the footages and background music used in this video.
--
Title: Before the Second Coming of Christ, These 4 Things Will Happen
The prayers are located at the end of the video.
--
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Grace Digital Network email: [email protected]
Grace Digital Network Website: http://inspirebygrace.com/
--
Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message. Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message. when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.
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