Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Investor Deck Review
30 views
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published Yesterday |

ESG Excellence for Companies in the Global Cannabis & Hemp Industry.

 

The three integrated “go-to-market” verticals — Technology, Advisory & Convening — designed to help companies deliver to their Strategic, Financial and Operational goals through the successful build-out and implementation of an Environmental, Social & Governance [ESG] framework.

 

In turn, this will provide the ‘script’ from which a Company’s Sustainability and Brand narrative can be drawn.

 

7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck:

1) Identify Business Plan's Goal(s)

2) Know the Investor Audience

3) Understand the Market

4) List Needs & Roadblocks

5) Know What Sets the Business Apart

6) Introduce Team & Product/ Service

7) Create a Summary w/ Call to Action

 

Guest:

David Cunic, CEO at U.C.S. Advisors and Investor Relations

https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-cunic/

Keywords
cannabisinvestingesg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket