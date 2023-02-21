Cannabis Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Investor Deck Review

ESG Excellence for Companies in the Global Cannabis & Hemp Industry.
The three integrated “go-to-market” verticals — Technology, Advisory & Convening — designed to help companies deliver to their Strategic, Financial and Operational goals through the successful build-out and implementation of an Environmental, Social & Governance [ESG] framework.
In turn, this will provide the ‘script’ from which a Company’s Sustainability and Brand narrative can be drawn.
7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck:
1) Identify Business Plan's Goal(s)
2) Know the Investor Audience
3) Understand the Market
4) List Needs & Roadblocks
5) Know What Sets the Business Apart
6) Introduce Team & Product/ Service
7) Create a Summary w/ Call to Action
Guest:
David Cunic, CEO at U.C.S. Advisors and Investor Relations
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-cunic/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.