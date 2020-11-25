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Sidney Powell_ 'They Expected us to Catch it, Maybe it was a Diversion'
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139 views • November 25, 2020
"They Expected us to Catch it, Maybe it was a Diversion from Something Else that's going on"
Sidney Powell tells Lou Dobbs: "They were so blatant about it, they expected us to catch it, maybe it was a diversion from something else that's going on."
Lou Dobbs replies: "A person that I hold in high regard, said the difference this year in the political corruption is that the left doesn't even care whether we find out, what we know."
Sidney Powell tells Lou Dobbs: "They were so blatant about it, they expected us to catch it, maybe it was a diversion from something else that's going on."
Lou Dobbs replies: "A person that I hold in high regard, said the difference this year in the political corruption is that the left doesn't even care whether we find out, what we know."
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