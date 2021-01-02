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12/20/18 #TRUMPEFFECT: PREZ' Syria 180 B4 Christmas Recess- Brilliant! #SYRIA #GATWICK
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12/20:/18 At 9am GST, the British Army was brought into Gatwick International Airport in response to rogue drones preventing air traffic from entering or leaving the airport! It has now been nearly 24 hours and the Army has still not removed the drones from the sky! This came a few short hours after President Trump announces that the US military will leave Syria immediately, ordering over 2,000 state department officials to evacuate the country within 24 hours. Meanwhile, also just after Trump's announcement, a "fireball" appeared in the sky over San Francisco and immediately "disappeared", leaving a Q or question mark shaped chemical or dust/debris trail in it's wake! Timing, timing, timing...
President Trump focuses on Wall funding while signing the Farm Bill:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQa_MIGWeYs
https://news--of-the-day.com/2018/12/20/gatwick-airport-drone-attack-5-fast-facts-you-need-to-know/
Chaos at London Gatwick airport as drones delay hundreds of flights - Breaking News: Please subscribe to Defango's YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYDsdQ7qLZc
Q continues to reference the 12/12 video on Fox news when Hannity, Carter and Solomon all agree indictments are looming regarding the dossier, FISA and U1:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/tic-toc-hannity-show-lots-of-sealed-indictments-big-announcements-coming-soon-on-dossier-fisa-abuse-and-uranium-one-deal-video/
Here are some photos regarding the "fireball" that disappeared in a giant loop of smokey dust in the sky above San Francisco yesterday. I received better photos directly from contacts in the area. I will try to post them later this week somehow:
https://www.space.com/42803-brilliant-fireball-california-san-francisco-photos.html
All of these events occured within a short time after President Trump announced the US plan to leave Syria. Here is his announcement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGw7ZOGPr8w
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trumps-decision-to-leave-syria-was-no-surprise/
The Military Justice Act goes active on January 1, 2019. Did Trump's EO of March 1, 2018 help prevent a planned Deep State coup? Q tells us former AG Sessions was working behind the scenes for months on the new rules for military tribunals.
https://www.army.mil/article/205545/changes_to_ucmj_military_justice_act_of_2016_brings_about_training
http://ogc.osd.mil/images/military_justice_sectional.pdf
https://theupliftingcrane.wordpress.com/2018/03/09/trumps-executive-order-for-military-tribunals/
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/03/new-trump-executive-order-preparation-for-nuremberg-style-tribunals/
Rod Rosenstein and Dir. Wray announce indictments of high level State related Chinese hackers:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/deputy-attorney-general-rod-j-rosenstein-announces-charges-against-chinese-hackers
Here are some links to read about the CIA connections in controlling Syria (which has continued in the Deep State creation of ISIS to this day):
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/04/12/americas-long-history-of-trying-to-determine-who-rules-syria/
https://michaelruark.blog/2018/03/03/cia-in-syria-since-the-coup-of-1949/
https://popularresistance.org/us-coup-in-syria-1949/
Wow! What a day Patriots! And it only heats up from here into January as the Sun sets later each night in the sky! Merry Christmas to all! Our prayers go out to our sisters and brothers who are ill or in need and for all the children in need of care, love and protection. May all evil-doers be subdued and may we all treat one another with good will, love and respect. We, the People, are beholden to ensure that Freedom reigns in 2019!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
12/20:/18 At 9am GST, the British Army was brought into Gatwick International Airport in response to rogue drones preventing air traffic from entering or leaving the airport! It has now been nearly 24 hours and the Army has still not removed the drones from the sky! This came a few short hours after President Trump announces that the US military will leave Syria immediately, ordering over 2,000 state department officials to evacuate the country within 24 hours. Meanwhile, also just after Trump's announcement, a "fireball" appeared in the sky over San Francisco and immediately "disappeared", leaving a Q or question mark shaped chemical or dust/debris trail in it's wake! Timing, timing, timing...
President Trump focuses on Wall funding while signing the Farm Bill:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQa_MIGWeYs
https://news--of-the-day.com/2018/12/20/gatwick-airport-drone-attack-5-fast-facts-you-need-to-know/
Chaos at London Gatwick airport as drones delay hundreds of flights - Breaking News: Please subscribe to Defango's YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYDsdQ7qLZc
Q continues to reference the 12/12 video on Fox news when Hannity, Carter and Solomon all agree indictments are looming regarding the dossier, FISA and U1:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/tic-toc-hannity-show-lots-of-sealed-indictments-big-announcements-coming-soon-on-dossier-fisa-abuse-and-uranium-one-deal-video/
Here are some photos regarding the "fireball" that disappeared in a giant loop of smokey dust in the sky above San Francisco yesterday. I received better photos directly from contacts in the area. I will try to post them later this week somehow:
https://www.space.com/42803-brilliant-fireball-california-san-francisco-photos.html
All of these events occured within a short time after President Trump announced the US plan to leave Syria. Here is his announcement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGw7ZOGPr8w
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trumps-decision-to-leave-syria-was-no-surprise/
The Military Justice Act goes active on January 1, 2019. Did Trump's EO of March 1, 2018 help prevent a planned Deep State coup? Q tells us former AG Sessions was working behind the scenes for months on the new rules for military tribunals.
https://www.army.mil/article/205545/changes_to_ucmj_military_justice_act_of_2016_brings_about_training
http://ogc.osd.mil/images/military_justice_sectional.pdf
https://theupliftingcrane.wordpress.com/2018/03/09/trumps-executive-order-for-military-tribunals/
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/03/new-trump-executive-order-preparation-for-nuremberg-style-tribunals/
Rod Rosenstein and Dir. Wray announce indictments of high level State related Chinese hackers:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/deputy-attorney-general-rod-j-rosenstein-announces-charges-against-chinese-hackers
Here are some links to read about the CIA connections in controlling Syria (which has continued in the Deep State creation of ISIS to this day):
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/04/12/americas-long-history-of-trying-to-determine-who-rules-syria/
https://michaelruark.blog/2018/03/03/cia-in-syria-since-the-coup-of-1949/
https://popularresistance.org/us-coup-in-syria-1949/
Wow! What a day Patriots! And it only heats up from here into January as the Sun sets later each night in the sky! Merry Christmas to all! Our prayers go out to our sisters and brothers who are ill or in need and for all the children in need of care, love and protection. May all evil-doers be subdued and may we all treat one another with good will, love and respect. We, the People, are beholden to ensure that Freedom reigns in 2019!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
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