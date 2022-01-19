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FAUCI EXPOSING THE VAX SCAM - YOUTUBE DELETED THIS WITHIN MINUTES
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198 views • January 19, 2022
FAUCI EXPOSING THE VAX SCAM - YOUTUBE DELETED THIS WITHIN MINUTES
What he says is exactly what is happening. The test animals showed it when after being vaccinated they came into contact with the "virus" and all died. This fact of course was hidden.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fr62qw3DVpYP/
Fauci's Statement;
"Theres another element to safety and that is if you vaccinate someone they make an antibody response and then they get exposed and infected so that the response that you induce actually enhances the infection and makes it worse."
Dr Tony Fauci
The infections and 'cases' are coming directly from the vaccinated.
Not the community or the vaccine free, but from the vaccinated.
The vaccine is driving the scamdemic Fauci has just laid it all out for us!
What he says is exactly what is happening. The test animals showed it when after being vaccinated they came into contact with the "virus" and all died. This fact of course was hidden.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fr62qw3DVpYP/
Fauci's Statement;
"Theres another element to safety and that is if you vaccinate someone they make an antibody response and then they get exposed and infected so that the response that you induce actually enhances the infection and makes it worse."
Dr Tony Fauci
The infections and 'cases' are coming directly from the vaccinated.
Not the community or the vaccine free, but from the vaccinated.
The vaccine is driving the scamdemic Fauci has just laid it all out for us!
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