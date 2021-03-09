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Charlie Ward Tells James Delingpole That 'Q' and 'QAnon' Are Two Different Psyops - Really?
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130 views • March 09, 2021
I recently spent 90 minutes of my life listening to Charlie Ward being interviewed by British commentator James Delingpole and just over half way through I was astonished to hear Charlie Ward state that Q is not related to QAnon and that they are two different entities. Then he stated that he uses 'Q' intel to verify his own intelligence before he posts his videos. He also say's that he uses God's judgement when he posts his information public. I am a Charlie Ward skeptic and will continue to monitor what 'information' or should I say 'disinformation' comes out of his social media. So far he has not been too accurate in what he has been saying about Donald Trump and the fallout following Biden stealing the White House.
Related video:
Charlie Ward
The James Delingpole Channel
https://youtu.be/fFzk_4URTig
QAnon's first post on October 28, 2017 @15:44:28
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtC6on6RKJA
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Related video:
Charlie Ward
The James Delingpole Channel
https://youtu.be/fFzk_4URTig
QAnon's first post on October 28, 2017 @15:44:28
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtC6on6RKJA
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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