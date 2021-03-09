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Charlie Ward Tells James Delingpole That 'Q' and 'QAnon' Are Two Different Psyops - Really?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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130 views • March 09, 2021
I recently spent 90 minutes of my life listening to Charlie Ward being interviewed by British commentator James Delingpole and just over half way through I was astonished to hear Charlie Ward state that Q is not related to QAnon and that they are two different entities. Then he stated that he uses 'Q' intel to verify his own intelligence before he posts his videos. He also say's that he uses God's judgement when he posts his information public. I am a Charlie Ward skeptic and will continue to monitor what 'information' or should I say 'disinformation' comes out of his social media. So far he has not been too accurate in what he has been saying about Donald Trump and the fallout following Biden stealing the White House.


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QAnon's first post on October 28, 2017 @15:44:28
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtC6on6RKJA

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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