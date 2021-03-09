Charlie Ward Tells James Delingpole That 'Q' and 'QAnon' Are Two Different Psyops - Really?

I recently spent 90 minutes of my life listening to Charlie Ward being interviewed by British commentator James Delingpole and just over half way through I was astonished to hear Charlie Ward state that Q is not related to QAnon and that they are two different entities. Then he stated that he uses 'Q' intel to verify his own intelligence before he posts his videos. He also say's that he uses God's judgement when he posts his information public. I am a Charlie Ward skeptic and will continue to monitor what 'information' or should I say 'disinformation' comes out of his social media. So far he has not been too accurate in what he has been saying about Donald Trump and the fallout following Biden stealing the White House.Related video:Charlie WardThe James Delingpole ChannelQAnon's first post on October 28, 2017 @15:44:28Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app