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Global Economic Reset and Central Bank Strategy: Sarah on the Dave Janda Operation Freedom Show
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55 views • September 09, 2019
I appear as a guest with Dave Janda on his Operation Freedom radio show. We discussed the planned global economic reset and the central banker’s strategy outlined in the annual meeting Aug 22nd-24th in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. I share my views on what people should expect and how the secrecy and the campaign to keep Americans financially illiterate only serves the elite cabals agenda.
You can see more of Dave Janda and his powerful radio show, Operation Freedom @ http://DaveJanda.com
Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and see other exclusive interviews, free eBooks, research, and much more @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Stay informed! Sign up for my newsletter @ https://SarahWestall.com
You can see more of Dave Janda and his powerful radio show, Operation Freedom @ http://DaveJanda.com
Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and see other exclusive interviews, free eBooks, research, and much more @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Stay informed! Sign up for my newsletter @ https://SarahWestall.com
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