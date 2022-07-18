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THE INTERDIMENSIONAL INTERGALACTIC WAR AGAINST A.I.*MOON IS A BASE*THE COMING SOUL REINTEGRATION*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! When They Take The Moon Away...The Reincarnation Control Grid. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_6bT_HGbxw Are We Being Deceived? If Oil Is A Fossil Fuel Why Is There More Oil On Saturn's Moon Than Earth???* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HeV4f_ddII Study Shows Earth & Moon Are Not Made Of Same Stuff*Was The Moon Put There By The Annunaki?* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkcGv8jcAKU https://ianslife.in/sites/default/files/styles/detail_page/public/2022-06/a1e8ec6715cdfe60497acd1899f859b0.jpg?itok=1iSHMviO https://www.masculin.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/09/MOONFALL_CAPTURE-21B.jpg https://www.researchgate.net/publication/326310779/figure/fig1/AS:647015918755841@1531272024655/SEM-images-of-a-graphene-oxide-GO-and-b-magnetic-GO-MGO-c-d-TEM-images-of-MGO_Q640.jpg https://rinztech.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/IMG_20200616_165514-1024x475.jpg https://www.graphene-info.com/darpa-develops-graphene-based-4-atoms-thick-neural-electrical-and-optical-sensors https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/magnetic-dust.html https://www.vashta.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/KALASK-close-up.jpg https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/5907a83de4fcb5d6e26170df/1557427027087-LMG0NNIYCVKWHYJ153IN/ke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kFTEgwhRQcX9r3XtU0e50sUUqsxRUqqbr1mOJYKfIPR7LoDQ9mXPOjoJoqy81S2I8N_N4V1vUb5AoIIIbLZhVYxCRW4BPu10St3TBAUQYVKcW7uEhC96WQdj-SwE5EpM0lAopPba9ZX3O0oeNTVSRxdHAmtcci_6bmVLoSDQq_pb/Races*_Sirians.jpg http://www.crystalwind.ca/images/stories/blogs/auroraray/image-6-.jpg https://i.pinimg.com/736x/50/08/81/5008816dcbaeddf8676b20b4f42dea35.jpg https://theenlightenmentjourney.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/the-pleiadians-aliens.jpg https://www.vashta.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Inca.jpg https://images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com/f/2ede1b1c-1209-42b1-a25a-f29962861d85/d56opi3-05484656-ca66-4140-ad17-17ecde7ee900.jpg/v1/fill/w_1024,h_1434,q_75,strp/annunaki_by_sancient-d56opi3.jpg?token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1cm46YXBwOjdlMGQxODg5ODIyNjQzNzNhNWYwZDQxNWVhMGQyNmUwIiwic3ViIjoidXJuOmFwcDo3ZTBkMTg4OTgyMjY0MzczYTVmMGQ0MTVlYTBkMjZlMCIsImF1ZCI6WyJ1cm46c2VydmljZTppbWFnZS5vcGVyYXRpb25zIl0sIm9iaiI6W1t7InBhdGgiOiIvZi8yZWRlMWIxYy0xMjA5LTQyYjEtYTI1YS1mMjk5NjI4NjFkODUvZDU2b3BpMy0wNTQ4NDY1Ni1jYTY2LTQxNDAtYWQxNy0xN2VjZGU3ZWU5MDAuanBnIiwid2lkdGgiOiI8PTEwMjQiLCJoZWlnaHQiOiI8PTE0MzQifV1dfQ.pDKRHLFpcjPCRqmKT-1Ovhrx9zQUWB_8hB4BTuG4aw0 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22970805/ https://ufoholic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/ThePleiadians.png

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