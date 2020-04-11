The Federal Reserve - Kicking People When They're Down

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Even as the privately owned Federal Reserve is projecting a depression that will make the Grapes of Wrath look like a vacation brochure, it relentlessly continues to lard toxic assets--assets that in the good old days fueled bonus pools larger than many countries, not one penny of which went to the public--onto its balance sheet. Once Mega Depression inevitably wipes those assets out, guess who gets to eat all the losses? Yeah, you do. That's the entire point of our privately owned and operated monetary system, rube--so your life can attain significance through your service as runway foam for your betters to land their jets on once their airborne coke-and-credit orgies invariably return to the ground.