Peptides, Fear & The Truth They Aren’t Telling You | Dr. Diane Kaze

Sign up for the Peptide Webinar at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

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See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss the rapidly evolving world of peptides and the major changes taking place in health policy and regulation. We also dive into the explosion of factually inaccurate information surrounding peptides and how fear-based narratives are leading many people to make poor health decisions.

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This is an informative and important discussion on a topic that has the potential to help a lot of people better understand the future of health, wellness, and human performance.

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Learn more about Dr. Diane’s Root Cause Reset at https://DianeKazer.com/SarahWestall

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further