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Water Fluoridation Attack By UK Government.
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81 views • March 13, 2022
Water Fluoridation Attack By UK Government.
https://rumble.com/vx9tmf-water-fluoridation-attack-by-uk-government..html
UK Government now wants to put a highly toxic compound in our water supply. Katy-Jo Murfin examines the dangers of any amounts of fluoride in products as well as water. It is linked with bone cancer, low IQ's. 97% of Western Europe has rejected Water Fluoridation. According to web site Flouridealert Since 2010, 274 communities have rejected flouride. Why doesn't the government consult their bosses WE THE PEOPLE!
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
HoC Post: - https://bit.ly/3pFiQiH
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3tEQxC2
US Nursery Water: - https://bit.ly/3HNtnyj
FAN: - https://fluoridealert.org/
FAN Facts: - https://bit.ly/3Cj32Hu
Article: - https://bit.ly/3Km4LhY
SOR Fluoride: - https://bit.ly/3KiQMtc
https://fluoridealert.org/
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Toxic, Poison, Sodium Fluoride
https://rumble.com/vx9tmf-water-fluoridation-attack-by-uk-government..html
UK Government now wants to put a highly toxic compound in our water supply. Katy-Jo Murfin examines the dangers of any amounts of fluoride in products as well as water. It is linked with bone cancer, low IQ's. 97% of Western Europe has rejected Water Fluoridation. According to web site Flouridealert Since 2010, 274 communities have rejected flouride. Why doesn't the government consult their bosses WE THE PEOPLE!
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
HoC Post: - https://bit.ly/3pFiQiH
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3tEQxC2
US Nursery Water: - https://bit.ly/3HNtnyj
FAN: - https://fluoridealert.org/
FAN Facts: - https://bit.ly/3Cj32Hu
Article: - https://bit.ly/3Km4LhY
SOR Fluoride: - https://bit.ly/3KiQMtc
https://fluoridealert.org/
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Toxic, Poison, Sodium Fluoride
Keywords
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