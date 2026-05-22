US Blockade on Iran (& China) Continues: As Does March to War with China in the Asia-Pacific

- The US continues implementing its blockade on Iran, not to "topple Iran" or "open the Strait of Hormuz," but to perpetuate the conflict and the incremental, managed damage it is doing to energy markets and specifically Asia who is dependent on Middle Eastern energy exports;

- The US is performing a controlled demolition of part of the global economy in the same manner it imploded Europe's economy and its dependence on Russian energy, a process that has taken years to implement and is still ongoing;

- All while the US feigns seeking peace with Iran and Russia, it continues preparing its proxies in the Asia-Pacific for war with China;

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References:

BBC - How US Marines are being reshaped for China threat (2023):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64294915

USNI - UPDATED: Tripoli ARG, 31st MEU Transit Malacca Strait En Route to the Middle East (March 18, 2026):

https://news.usni.org/2026/03/18/3-ship-tripoli-arg-31st-meu-transit-malacca-strait-en-route-to-the-middle-east

Marine Times - US Marines board and redirect Iranian-flagged tanker amid ongoing blockade (March 21, 2026):

https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-navy/2026/05/20/us-marines-board-and-redirect-iranian-flagged-tanker-amid-ongoing-blockade/

RAND Corporation - Extending Russia (2019):

https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR3000/RR3063/RAND_RR3063.pdf

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

FT - Iranian tankers bypass US blockade (April 21, 2026):

https://archive.ph/GaTLm#selection-1997.168-1997.249

USNI - Chinese, Australian Navy Helicopters Have ‘Unsafe’ Interaction Over Yellow Sea (March 2026):

https://news.usni.org/2026/03/10/chinese-australian-navy-helicopters-have-unsafe-interaction-over-yellow-sea

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Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

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