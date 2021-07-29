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The Covaids Plandemic: Will You Be Leaving Quietly?
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164 views • July 29, 2021
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Intro video: "I WILL NOT BE LEAVING QUIETLY" BY FIVE TIMES AUGUST (MUSIC & LYRIC VIDEO) 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wQWjfi31JtYp/
CDC reverses indoor mask policy, saying fully vaccinated people and kids should wear them indoors: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/27/cdc-to-reverse-indoor-mask-policy-to-recommend-them-for-fully-vaccinated-people-in-covid-hot-spots.html
With nearly 100 Olympians unvaccinated, too many Americans are terrible teammates and guests: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/sports/christinebrennan/2021/07/23/2021-olympics-only-83-u-s-athletes-have-come-tokyo-vaccinated/8066809002/
VAXXED American volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive for Covid at Tokyo Olympics: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/american-volleyball-player-taylor-crabb-tests-positive-covid-tokyo-olympics-n1274580
VAXXED Kara Eaker, U.S. women's gymnastics alternate, tests positive for Covid days before Tokyo Olympics: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/member-u-s-women-s-gymnastics-team-tests-positive-covid-n1274334
November 13, 2020: Fact check: Inventor of method used to test for COVID-19 didn’t say it can’t be used in virus detection: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr-idUSKBN24420X
Source: https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Viral Posts Misrepresent CDC Announcement on COVID-19 PCR Test: https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-viral-posts-misrepresent-cdc-announcement-on-covid-19-pcr-test/
Innova Medical Group Recalls Unauthorized SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test with Risk of False Test Results: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/innova-medical-group-recalls-unauthorized-sars-cov-2-antigen-rapid-qualitative-test-risk-false-test
Ontario's top doctor 'absolutely' expects rise in COVID-19 cases in September: https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-s-top-doctor-absolutely-expects-rise-in-covid-19-cases-in-september-1.5507695
'We've delivered': 70% of EU adults have at least one vaccination, Commission announces: https://www.euronews.com/2021/07/27/we-ve-delivered-70-of-eu-adults-have-at-least-one-vaccination-commission-announces
Maryland Nurse Reports On Vaccination Catastrophe: https://www.brighteon.com/82932c26-9234-4057-b283-6d458d3107df
Italian actress Warns 18 Months After Taking "Vaccine" People Will Start Dropping Like Flies | International: https://m.beforeitsnews.com/international/2021/07/italian-doctor-warns-18-months-after-taking-vaccine-people-will-start-dropping-like-flies-2505934.html
French Vax Passport protest
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/watch-hundreds-protesting-vaccine-passports-storm-french-town-hall-tear-macron-portrait/
French hospital strike: https://www.rt.com/news/530095-hospital-strike-france-mandatory-vaccine/
SHOCK! Protective Detail of France President ALL Resign over COVID Restrictions; will no longer protect President Macron: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/shock-protective-detail-of-france-president-all-resign-over-covid-restrictions-will-no-longer-protect-president-macron
SNOPES: No, French President Macron’s Security Detail Did Not Quit Over COVID-19 Rules: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/macron-french-security-detail/
MSNBC contributor: 'There's an idiot percentage of this population that just needs to be told what to do': https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-idiot-percentage-of-this-population-that-just-needs-to-be-told-what-to-do
Sebelius: Unvaccinated Americans Should Not Be Allowed to Work, Have Access to Children https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/13/sebelius-unvaccinated-americans-should-not-be-allowed-to-work-have-access-to-children/
Canadian Health Minister Unvaxed School Requirements
https://twitter.com/roman_baber/status/1420131229635125249?s=21
Get your free ticket to Anarchovid: https://anarchapulco.com
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro video: "I WILL NOT BE LEAVING QUIETLY" BY FIVE TIMES AUGUST (MUSIC & LYRIC VIDEO) 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wQWjfi31JtYp/
CDC reverses indoor mask policy, saying fully vaccinated people and kids should wear them indoors: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/27/cdc-to-reverse-indoor-mask-policy-to-recommend-them-for-fully-vaccinated-people-in-covid-hot-spots.html
With nearly 100 Olympians unvaccinated, too many Americans are terrible teammates and guests: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/sports/christinebrennan/2021/07/23/2021-olympics-only-83-u-s-athletes-have-come-tokyo-vaccinated/8066809002/
VAXXED American volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive for Covid at Tokyo Olympics: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/american-volleyball-player-taylor-crabb-tests-positive-covid-tokyo-olympics-n1274580
VAXXED Kara Eaker, U.S. women's gymnastics alternate, tests positive for Covid days before Tokyo Olympics: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/member-u-s-women-s-gymnastics-team-tests-positive-covid-n1274334
November 13, 2020: Fact check: Inventor of method used to test for COVID-19 didn’t say it can’t be used in virus detection: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr-idUSKBN24420X
Source: https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Viral Posts Misrepresent CDC Announcement on COVID-19 PCR Test: https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-viral-posts-misrepresent-cdc-announcement-on-covid-19-pcr-test/
Innova Medical Group Recalls Unauthorized SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test with Risk of False Test Results: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/innova-medical-group-recalls-unauthorized-sars-cov-2-antigen-rapid-qualitative-test-risk-false-test
Ontario's top doctor 'absolutely' expects rise in COVID-19 cases in September: https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-s-top-doctor-absolutely-expects-rise-in-covid-19-cases-in-september-1.5507695
'We've delivered': 70% of EU adults have at least one vaccination, Commission announces: https://www.euronews.com/2021/07/27/we-ve-delivered-70-of-eu-adults-have-at-least-one-vaccination-commission-announces
Maryland Nurse Reports On Vaccination Catastrophe: https://www.brighteon.com/82932c26-9234-4057-b283-6d458d3107df
Italian actress Warns 18 Months After Taking "Vaccine" People Will Start Dropping Like Flies | International: https://m.beforeitsnews.com/international/2021/07/italian-doctor-warns-18-months-after-taking-vaccine-people-will-start-dropping-like-flies-2505934.html
French Vax Passport protest
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/watch-hundreds-protesting-vaccine-passports-storm-french-town-hall-tear-macron-portrait/
French hospital strike: https://www.rt.com/news/530095-hospital-strike-france-mandatory-vaccine/
SHOCK! Protective Detail of France President ALL Resign over COVID Restrictions; will no longer protect President Macron: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/shock-protective-detail-of-france-president-all-resign-over-covid-restrictions-will-no-longer-protect-president-macron
SNOPES: No, French President Macron’s Security Detail Did Not Quit Over COVID-19 Rules: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/macron-french-security-detail/
MSNBC contributor: 'There's an idiot percentage of this population that just needs to be told what to do': https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-idiot-percentage-of-this-population-that-just-needs-to-be-told-what-to-do
Sebelius: Unvaccinated Americans Should Not Be Allowed to Work, Have Access to Children https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/13/sebelius-unvaccinated-americans-should-not-be-allowed-to-work-have-access-to-children/
Canadian Health Minister Unvaxed School Requirements
https://twitter.com/roman_baber/status/1420131229635125249?s=21
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