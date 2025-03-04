Randy Skeete Is Teaching Error. Seventh Day Adventists Deceived By NOT Studying. Elijah & 4th Angel

Randy Skeete, a well known SDA Evangelist is teaching error among Seventh Day Adventists. God is coming back for a church without and spot or blemish. SDA Pastors need public rebuke for error being taught from the pulpit, otherwise the flock will be mislead as we approach the Sunday Law crisis. 2nd coming broadcasting network appears to share alot of Randy Skeete, Mark Finley, and C.D. Brooks sermons. Ellen White made it clear that God's ministers must bear the straight testimony otherwise God will reject them.





ProphesyAgainTV SDA Apostasy: Common Sense Protection. Ellen White, Guns, Firearms. Andrew Henriques: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QMrNeitzsQ&t=530s





Advent Media Connect Rebuked By SDA Desmond Doss, The Conscientious Objector. Bearing Arms In WW2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HsZ_ffLVwY&t=101s





Joe Biden Signs Law For Seventh-day Adventist. 4th Angel Brings Truth & Law Before the Whole World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l8B7Hm0zDA&t=1662s





1 Corinthians 11:3-15





3 But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God.





4 Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonoureth his head.





5 But every woman that prayeth or prophesieth with her head uncovered dishonoureth her head: for that is even all one as if she were shaven.





6 For if the woman be not covered, let her also be shorn: but if it be a shame for a woman to be shorn or shaven, let her be covered.





7 For a man indeed ought not to cover his head, forasmuch as he is the image and glory of God: but the woman is the glory of the man.





8 For the man is not of the woman: but the woman of the man.





9 Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man.





10 For this cause ought the woman to have power on her head because of the angels.





11 Nevertheless neither is the man without the woman, neither the woman without the man, in the Lord.





12 For as the woman is of the man, even so is the man also by the woman; but all things of God.





13 Judge in yourselves: is it comely that a woman pray unto God uncovered?





14 Doth not even nature itself teach you, that, if a man have long hair, it is a shame unto him?





15 But if a woman have long hair, it is a glory to her: for her hair is given her for a covering.





#RandySkeete

#SDADoctrine

#Elijah





#BibleProphecy

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#SDAChurch

#SundayLaw

#Adventist

#SeventhDayAdventist

#DarkDay

#DarkDays





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





If you would like to support with tithe, offering, or donation.

Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936

Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House