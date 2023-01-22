ChatGPT and 666

In November 2022, OpenAI released something called ChatGPT. Google held a meeting related to it the next month and some think it may possibly replace Google. Some suspect that artificial intelligence will generate up to 90% of internet content in the future. Some believe that items such as ChatGPT will eliminated certain writing, tech, and other jobs requiring a college education. What does ChatGPT stand for? Why are teachers concerned it may result in loss of writing and researching skills? Is ChatGPT a neutral information source or is it biased as 'conservatives' have claimed? What has it said about transgenderism, political leaders, and drag queens? Do ChatGPT and other tech companies "suppress the truth in unrighteousness"? Is more censorship coming according to the Bible? Why does it appear that types of artificial intelligence will be used by supporters of the coming 666 beast power? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these issues.
A written article of related interest is available titled ' ChatGPT 4? Has ChatGPT gone woke?' URL; https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/chatgpt-4-has-chatgpt-gone-woke/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.