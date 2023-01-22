ChatGPT and 666

In November 2022, OpenAI released something called ChatGPT. Google held a meeting related to it the next month and some think it may possibly replace Google. Some suspect that artificial intelligence will generate up to 90% of internet content in the future. Some believe that items such as ChatGPT will eliminated certain writing, tech, and other jobs requiring a college education. What does ChatGPT stand for? Why are teachers concerned it may result in loss of writing and researching skills? Is ChatGPT a neutral information source or is it biased as 'conservatives' have claimed? What has it said about transgenderism, political leaders, and drag queens? Do ChatGPT and other tech companies "suppress the truth in unrighteousness"? Is more censorship coming according to the Bible? Why does it appear that types of artificial intelligence will be used by supporters of the coming 666 beast power? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these issues.





