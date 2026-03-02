© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Math of war: Iran's $250K missile vs. America's $40M defense
Eleven interceptors were launched to bring down a single Iranian ballistic missile, and the cost contrast is striking.
👉 An Iranian ballistic missile is estimated at around $250,000, while firing 11 Patriot interceptors to stop it could total over $40 million.
Iran possesses large numbers of ballistic missiles and even greater quantities of Shahed drones. Sustained attacks at this intensity could quickly strain interceptor stockpiles, potentially leaving air defense systems under pressure within days.
