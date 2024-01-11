SA's genocide case against Israel kicks off this morning (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Newzroom Afrika at:-

https://youtu.be/KuxQc1Fhcvc?si=hyqOAexiTAXeUhCe Jan 11, 2024In a few hours, South Africa’s genocide case against Israel kicks off in the International Court of Justice this morning. South Africa filed a lawsuit in December accusing Israel of being in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. Israel’s military assault has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, nearly 10,000 of them children.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to present opening arguments backed by a legal team of prominent jurists including Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Adv Max du Plessis, Adv Adila Hassim, Adv John Dugard SC with the support of former UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

International Relations Expert Ayesha Kajee weighs in.

Tune into Newzroom Afrika DStv channel 405 for more.



