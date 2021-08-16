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Doctor Put Into Solitary Confinement After Advocating For Mistreated COVID Patient
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251 views • August 16, 2021
BREAKING! Sarasota, FL - Dr. Stephen Guffanti was in the emergency department at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he shared a room with a fellow COVID-19 diagnosed patient.
Dr. Guffanti became the medical advocate for that patient, who's condition was worsening, and made healthcare workers aware of bacterial pneumonia in that patient.
As a result of his advocacy, Dr. Guffanti reports he was removed from the room, put into 4-point restraints and put into solitary confinement by hospital staff for 4 hours before signing out "against medical advice".
A press conference is scheduled to be held at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 PM Eastern Time.
https://rumble.com/vl3o99-doctor-restrained-put-into-solitary-confinement-after-advocating-for-mistre.html
www.StewPeters.tv
Dr. Guffanti became the medical advocate for that patient, who's condition was worsening, and made healthcare workers aware of bacterial pneumonia in that patient.
As a result of his advocacy, Dr. Guffanti reports he was removed from the room, put into 4-point restraints and put into solitary confinement by hospital staff for 4 hours before signing out "against medical advice".
A press conference is scheduled to be held at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 PM Eastern Time.
https://rumble.com/vl3o99-doctor-restrained-put-into-solitary-confinement-after-advocating-for-mistre.html
www.StewPeters.tv
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