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The Truth you have been a slave, Banking system was a Fraud, Queen was a Fraud,
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125 views • August 26, 2021
This video details that you were sold at birth as a commodity to the system, as a corporation, this is why you have had to abide by the corporation law, but you didn't not know this.
For example you can drive a car without insurance and license if you make it clear that you are no longer a corporation and a private being that follows the law of the land Gods Law not the Law of the sea
I shall only address you under Common Law Jurisdication.
1871 you implemented an overnight Law of Sea
Law of the sea
Law of the Land
Uk is the Post Master General of the world.
I am not part of your system, Im a Private Soverign being
The Courts are Neutral Ports, your system is designed to remove each living person their Birth Right and soverignity.
I own my own Legal Fiction, I am A soverign being.
I own my own Fictious name. I am A soverign being.
My Legal Fiction I now have ownership of my fictious name in the commmon Law courts.
I own my own birth right
My birth certiicate was pledged at birth by your co operation which has been claimed back.
I own my legal fiction within Common Law.
Your Co operation has no jurisdication over me as I am a Soverign being and I am not a Co operation.
My Legal fiction left the law of sea, via its own private vessel and has landed back to the law of Gods land.
My fictious name used as a corporation without my consent was a corpoartion, as is United Kingdom, amongst all other countries in the world that are disolved.
ITS OVER FOR YOUR CORPORATION, You are only being paid by the receiver.
So dont count that you will be in your positions as you will not be as your last card is to roll out the vaccine so
United Kingdon Corporation I believe was bankrupt in 2018 and is offically disolved in March 2021.
This with immediate effect is a fact you are technically out of business and are acting illegally.
I do not follow the law of sea, aka Admiral Law, Maritime Law, when everyone overnight died at sea in the year 1871, where you pledged living being their birth certicate as a commodity.
Your co operation is based on 3 factors which I have not contracte with you
Shipping
Postal
Banking.
For example you can drive a car without insurance and license if you make it clear that you are no longer a corporation and a private being that follows the law of the land Gods Law not the Law of the sea
I shall only address you under Common Law Jurisdication.
1871 you implemented an overnight Law of Sea
Law of the sea
Law of the Land
Uk is the Post Master General of the world.
I am not part of your system, Im a Private Soverign being
The Courts are Neutral Ports, your system is designed to remove each living person their Birth Right and soverignity.
I own my own Legal Fiction, I am A soverign being.
I own my own Fictious name. I am A soverign being.
My Legal Fiction I now have ownership of my fictious name in the commmon Law courts.
I own my own birth right
My birth certiicate was pledged at birth by your co operation which has been claimed back.
I own my legal fiction within Common Law.
Your Co operation has no jurisdication over me as I am a Soverign being and I am not a Co operation.
My Legal fiction left the law of sea, via its own private vessel and has landed back to the law of Gods land.
My fictious name used as a corporation without my consent was a corpoartion, as is United Kingdom, amongst all other countries in the world that are disolved.
ITS OVER FOR YOUR CORPORATION, You are only being paid by the receiver.
So dont count that you will be in your positions as you will not be as your last card is to roll out the vaccine so
United Kingdon Corporation I believe was bankrupt in 2018 and is offically disolved in March 2021.
This with immediate effect is a fact you are technically out of business and are acting illegally.
I do not follow the law of sea, aka Admiral Law, Maritime Law, when everyone overnight died at sea in the year 1871, where you pledged living being their birth certicate as a commodity.
Your co operation is based on 3 factors which I have not contracte with you
Shipping
Postal
Banking.
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